Jeremy Renner says he was ‘kicked out’ of hospital after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has said that he was “kicked out” of the “creepy” first intensive care unit he stayed in following his snowplough accident.

On 1 January, the Marvel star was rushed to hospital after being crushed by a large Snowcat plough outside his home in Nevada. Renner had been attempting to save his nephew from being hit by the vehicle, which weighed 14,000 pounds (6350kg).

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and broke more than 30 bones in the accident. Other serious injuries included a collapsed lung and his liver being pierced by a shattered rib.

The 52-year-old stayed in two hospitals during his treatment, including one initial week at the first ICU.

However, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (10 April), Renner explained that he’d been “kicked out” of the first ICU, which was in the process of being “under construction”.

“They put you on so many drugs… [and] when I got there, they put me up in a janitor’s closet, like it’s a VIP thing,” Renner explained. “I had no bathroom in it and I’m like, the lights are flickering, everyone here is moaning like they’re dying in the ICU.

“This is like a haunted house and it’s called ICU, ‘I see you’ like it’s this creepy haunted house. I want out of this place, I’m not gonna get better here.”

Renner added: “I’m going back to this hospital this week to apologise to every one one of those nurses.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Kimmel, Renner opened up about being visited by his fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd in the hospital.

Explaining how Rudd “always made my day”, Renner shared a clip of a video the Clueless star sent him immediately after the accident.

Filmed on front-facing camera and with a fake Cameo logo on the front, Rudd pretended that Renner was a fan who had paid for a get-well-soon message on the video app.

“Hey Jerry. I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?” Rudd awkwardly says in the video.

“Anyway, I just wanted to send this video, it’s really from the heart. I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are – apparently you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, wouldn’t that be something?”