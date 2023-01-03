Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New details regarding Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident have emerged.

The mayor of Reno, Nevada, Hillary Schieve, said that the Marvel actor was assisting a stranded motorist on the side of a mountain when the snowplough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg on New Year’s Day.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Monday (2 January). “He is always helping others.”

According to the outlet, the Reno sheriff’s department would not comment on Schieve’s account.

The Independent has contacted Renner’s representative for comment.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the accident and will be giving a press briefing Tuesday (3 January) afternoon.

According to CNN, Renner’s publicist Samantha Mast said that prior to the incident, the actor was out clearing snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his residence after their holiday celebrations.

Jeremy Renner (Getty Images)

Members of Renner’s family were with him at the time of the accident.

Renner’s neighbour, a doctor, reportedly saved his life by putting a tourniquet on his leg to slow the bleeding. The Hawkeye star was then airlifted to a nearby medical centre, where he is being treated for “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.

Before he underwent two surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, Renner was said to be “conscious, stable and speaking”.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” Renner’s family released in their first statement on Monday.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”