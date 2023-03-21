Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Wick: Chapter 4 has set a new milestone for the series on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is the fourth entry in the popular action franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the ace ex-assassin John Wick.

Chapter 4, released this week, sees Reeves return alongside returning co-stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, who died suddenly last week. Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård also star.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is notable for having the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise – and that’s no mean feat.

At the time of writing, John Wick: Chapter 4 holds a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews.

This is higher than all three previous entries, which scored 86 per cent, 89 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

It is possible that the rating fluctuates slightly over the coming days, but with nearly 100 reviews already logged, don’t expect things to change by much.

At the film’s LA premiere on Monday night (20 March), it was confirmed that a dedication to Reddick had been added to the end of the film.

Lance Reddick, star of ‘The Wire' and ‘John Wick’ (Getty Images for IMDb)

Reddick, who played Charon in all four John Wick films, died last week, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from friends and former collaborators.

Reeves issued a joint statement with filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick: Chapter 4.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said.

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is released in cinemas on 24 March.