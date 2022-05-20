Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film.

“Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired.

To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s above my pay grade”.

The lawyer continued: “Is Disney aware that Mr Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300m and a million alpacas?”

Again, Newman answered: “No.”

When further pressed if Disney entertained “paying Mr Depp more than $300m and [providing] him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role”, the executive replied: “No.”

Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez could be seen laughing together as a result of the question.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

