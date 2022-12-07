Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has released its annual Year in Search statistics for 2022, revealing Johnny Depp as the No 1 top trending person people searched for.

The actor was, of course, this year embroiled in a highly-publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Google’s ranking is based on the search terms that had the “highest spike this year” rather than the overall number of times searched. In the US, Depp was followed by Will Smith, who also created a media storm when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

The third top-trending person was Aquaman star Heard, thanks again to the court trial with her ex-husband.

In the UK statistics, Depp was surpassed by embattled footballer Mason Greenwood, who was the top trend this year.

The 21-year-old Manchester United forward appeared in court last month charged with attempted rape after allegations against him were brought forward in January.

In third place in the UK was Smith, followed by short-lived prime minister Liz Truss and then Heard.

Last week, it was reported that Heard’s team filed a new 68-page appeal after Depp won the defamation case, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.

The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim.

Earlier this month, Depp also filed his appeal of the $2m verdict ruling in favour of Heard’s countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m), claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post, wherein she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, however, he claimed that it implied that he is a domestic abuser – something that he says is “categorically and demonstrably false”.