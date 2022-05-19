Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a pre-recorded deposition played in court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in the potential sixth film.

“Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired.

To which Newman responded: “No.”

“Did Disney entertain paying Mr Depp more than $300m and provide him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role?”

Is Disney aware that Depp has testified under oath that he would not take anotherPirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300m and a million alpacas?” Heard’s lawyer asked.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

