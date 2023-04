Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from since being charged with assault

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.

The 33-year-old actor had, weeks earlier, co-presented an award at the 95th Oscars with his Creed III co-star Michael B Jordan.

He was receiving rave reviews for his turn as Marvel’s major new villain Kang following his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Then, on 25 March, New York City police responded to an emergency call over a “domestic dispute” involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman.

The actor was taken into custody and later charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Majors’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the actor and maintained that the charges against him are false.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” they said in a statement.

Despite the denials, a number of collaborators have cut ties with the actor since his arrest.

Jonathan Majors (Getty Images for MGM Studios)

The US Army

Majors was the face and narrator of two major US Army recruitment ads, which launched at the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

In a statement shared on 26 March, the Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors’s arrest and was “deeply concerned by the allegations”.

It added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete”.

Major General Alex Fink, head of Army marketing, later told press that they had worked quickly to repurpose the ads using footage that was filmed without Majors’ narration.

His management

According to a report from Variety on 17 April, Majors’ talent management Entertainment 360 have taken him off their books.

Previously, it was reported that the Lovecraft Country star had also parted ways from his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. Variety states that a source with knowledge of the PR company confirmed that the actor was removed as a client last month.

Brands

Deadline reported that the Italian fashion house Valentino and Majors have “mutually agreed” that he will not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests. The Independent has contacted Valentino for comment.

Major League Baseball team the Texas Rangers has also cut Majors from their ad campaign, which was due to be released on 21 April.

Film and TV projects

Majors was set to star and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel, The Man in My Basement – a role he has since been cut from, per Deadline. Willem Dafoe is also attached to the movie while Majors’s role as the lead character is being recast.

Majors was also circling an Otis Redding biopic entitled Otis and Zelma, however, Deadline reports he is no longer under consideration for the film.

He was due to reprise his Quantumania role as multiverse traveller Kang in future Marvel projects, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in the summer of 2025 and the forthcoming second season of Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston. As yet, no decision has been made on his career in the MCU.

Majors’ other past credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, and the 2021 western The Harder They Fall.