Jordan Peele’s fourth movie sets festive premiere date

New film follows the renowned director’s 2022 sci-fi thriller ‘Nope’

Inga Parkel
Monday 20 March 2023 18:46
Jordan Peele’s fourth directorial film has landed a very festive 2024 release date.

The renowned director’s forthcoming movie follows his latest 2022 sci-fi thriller Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea.

On Monday (20 March), Universal Pictures, the company behind Peele’s previous three movies, announced an “untitled fourth film directed by Jordan Peele” would premiere in US cinemas on 25 December 2024.

In typical Peele fashion – he tends to keep his projects tightly under wraps – no other information has been revealed about the movie.

Throughout the production of both Us (2019) and Nope (2022), Peele managed to keep both films’ plot details a secret.

This will mark Peele’s first movie to release during the holiday season – a busy time for cinema, as it’s often the premiere month for many Oscar hopefuls.

Other titles set to release that month include James Cameron’s epic sequel Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, both expected to debut on 20 December 2024.

Jordan Peele (left) and Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Nope’ (right)

(Getty/Universal)

Following Nope’s July 2022 premiere, Peele teased fans with a hint of a possible sequel, saying: “We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

This echoed earlier sentiments, in which he gave fans extra hints at a potential sequel to his 2017 directorial debut Get Out, saying: “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left.”

