Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jordan Peele has teased Nope fans with talk of a potential sequel.

Shortly after the filmmaker’s third blockbuster sci-fi film – starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya – released in cinemas, fans were quick to notice a mysterious IMDb-listed character named “Nobody”, played by Michael Busch.

Although he doesn’t make an appearance in the movie’s final cut, Busch can briefly be seen in the trailer walking calmly amidst a panicked crowd.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele said in a recent New York Times interview. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future,” he added. “We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Nope marks Peele’s third film as director, following 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us.

Ahead of his latest release, he also gave fans extra hints at a possible Get Out sequel, saying, “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left”.

Read The Independent’s five-star Nope review here.

Nope is in cinemas now.