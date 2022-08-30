The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jordan Peele hints at possible Nope sequel: ‘We’re not over telling all of these stories’
‘I do think [fans] will get more answers on some of these things in the future,’ filmmaker said
Jordan Peele has teased Nope fans with talk of a potential sequel.
Shortly after the filmmaker’s third blockbuster sci-fi film – starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya – released in cinemas, fans were quick to notice a mysterious IMDb-listed character named “Nobody”, played by Michael Busch.
Although he doesn’t make an appearance in the movie’s final cut, Busch can briefly be seen in the trailer walking calmly amidst a panicked crowd.
“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele said in a recent New York Times interview. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.
“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future,” he added. “We’re not over telling all of these stories.”
Nope marks Peele’s third film as director, following 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us.
Ahead of his latest release, he also gave fans extra hints at a possible Get Out sequel, saying, “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left”.
Read The Independent’s five-star Nope review here.
Nope is in cinemas now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies