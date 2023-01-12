Jump to content

Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese has ‘earned the right’ to criticise Marvel

Director caused controversy when he said Marvel films were ‘not cinema’

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 12 January 2023 06:31
Taika Waititi responds to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films

Kumail Nanjiani has said that Martin Scorsese has “earned the right” to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 44-year-old actor spoke about Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino being the best filmmakers of all time.

“I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes,” Nanjiani told Esquire magazine. “And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?

“If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It’s so strange that people get upset about it.”

In 2019, Scorsese claimed that Marvel films are “not cinema”.

The director told Empire magazine that he tried watching the superhero flicks but decided they’re not for him.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

(Getty Images)

Scrosese’s comments angered a lot of fans at the time.

In fact, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi responded to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films, saying: “Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies.”

To emphasise his point, he highlighted the word “cinema” in MCU.

Other stars including Samuel L Jackson and James Gunn also defended the blockbuster films.

However, Scorsese found an unlikely ally in Jennifer Aniston.

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” Aniston told Variety.

