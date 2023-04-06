Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new documentary telling the story of Lewis Capaldi’s rise to fame has been released on Netflix.

The one-off film, titled How I’m Feeling Now, released on Wednesday night (5 April), follows Scottish musician Capaldi through the highs and lows of his ascension to becoming a household name.

In it, he confronts his imposter syndrome and describes how his life completely changed after he achieved international success with his hit singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go”.

The documentary is directed by Joe Pearlman who follows Capaldi to a studio in his family home in Whitburn where he begins to set to work on his sophomore album.

Viewers have praised Capaldi for his sheer honesty about his personal struggles, including his Tourette’s diagnosis.

“Just watched the Netflix documentary on Lewis Capaldi. What a lovely, lovely, lovely lad. He’s put himself under so much pressure and suffered because of it. His mum and dad are such good people too. He’s got such a good voice”, one person wrote.

Another was brought to tears, calling the documentary “emotionally devastating”.

“Can‘t put into words exactly, but it moved me to tears. Seeing the effects of the pressure to stay successful happen on many levels, that‘s heartbreaking stuff for me,” they wrote on Twitter.

‘I twitch every day of my f***ing life’: Lewis Capaldi in his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now' (Netflix)

Others praised the singer for his emotional rawness: “Lewis Capaldi documentary is awesome, so emotional to see his struggles, top talent, deserves his fame. Was also nice to see shots of home on Netflix too haha!”

“I’ve never wanted to wrap someone I don’t know in bubble wrap so much. The kindest most gentlest soul, with the weight of the world on his shoulders,” another fan said. “So sad to watch”.

Earlier this month Capaldi opened up about living with Tourette’s. The singer revealed he was diagnosed with the condition last year, and that his symptoms have been “getting quite bad” when he performs on-stage.

Fans praised his transparency about his condition in the documentary.

“Lewis Capaldi is such an inspiration to those of us living with Tourette’s. He proves that we can live a happy, fulfilling life no matter what. It may be frustrating at times to deal with but Tourette’s will not stop us!”

A surprise guest in the documentary includes Irish songwriter and former One Direction star Niall Horan. Capaldi and Horan have a well-documented friendship, and just last week (2 April) Horan made a surprise appearance at Capaldi’s gig in Atlanta, Georgia.

How I’m Feeling Now is now streaming on Netflix.