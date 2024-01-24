Australian police ‘investigating’ after Margot Robbie ‘robbed’ at the Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A local Australian police force has joked it’s “investigating” the Academy after Margot Robbie was “robbed” of a Best Actress nomination at the 2024 Oscars.

Several high-profile figures including former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Ryan Gosling, have rallied around Robbie and director Greta Gerwig after the pair failed to pick up individual nominations for Barbie at the 96th Oscars.

Robbie, who hails from Queensland, Australia, is the lead star and producer of the film, which earned a total of eight nominations in other categories and grossed more than $1bn at the worldwide box office.

Following the nominees announcement on Tuesday (23 January), Victoria Police got involved on Facebook, writing: “POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED”.

“Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress,” they wrote, referencing the 33-year-old actor’s former role on the Australian soap, Neighbours.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool,” they added. “It’s a convenient and easy way to submit a report with us any time of day.”

Robbie featured as a series regular on the long-running drama from 2008 to 2011 before she landed her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 crime comedy The Wolf of Wall Street, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robbie has since gone on to land two acting Oscar nods for her lead role in the 2017 sports biopic I, Tonya and her supporting role in the 2019 comedy thriller, Bombshell.

Her latest Best Picture Oscar nomination for Barbie recognises her work as a producer on the film, along with her LuckyChap Entertainment team – husband Tom Ackerley, David Heyman, and Robbie Brenner.

The 2023 summer blockbuster managed to secure seven other Oscar nods, including a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Gosling, who issued a scathing statement in response to Gerwig and Robbie’s Oscar snubs.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he wrote in a statement seen by The Independent.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” Gosling, 43, added. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”