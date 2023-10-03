Mean Girls movie released on TikTok in its entirety over 23 parts

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paramount Pictures has released the full Mean Girls movie for fans to watch for free on TikTok.

In celebration of 3 October, dubbed “Mean Girls Day” by fans, the 2004 cult classic, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, has been released in its entirety across a total of 23 separate clips on TikTok.

The verified Mean Girls account – which made its first post nearly a month ago on 14 September to promote its availability on “disc and digital” – has a total of 47,000 followers at the time of writing.

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” reads the account’s bio, in reference to the film’s famous line.

Last month, the comedy was among several titles to be removed from Netflix. It’s now available to stream on Paramount Plus and free to watch on YouTube with ads.

The fan-favourite teen comedy, featured Lohan as new girl Cady, who finds herself unwittingly joining the school’s elite clique known as “The Plastics”.

Written by Tina Fey, the film has gone on to inspire the Mean Girls Broadway musical, which, in turn, is being adapted into a movie musical.

The Sex Lives of College Girls breakout Reneé Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as “queen bee” Regina George (originated by McAdams) in the film, which is expected to release in cinemas on 12 January 2024.

Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will also star in the movie.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the stage production will make its debut in the West End’s Savoy Theatre in 2024.

“We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means,” Fey, who also adapted the film for stage, said in a statement.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

David Ian, CEO of theatre producing company Crossroads Live, added that London audiences “are in for a real treat”.

The London stage cast is yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale from 1 November and will be priced from £20. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at www.MeanGirlsMusical.com.