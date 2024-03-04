Netflix is removing a large selection of movies without warning

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every month, Netflix UK removes a bunch of movies and TV shows from its service without warning.

Unlike in the US, the British version of the streaming service does not officially reveal which titles are expiring, which can lead to a surprise when people attempt to watch something that’s long been removed.

In an attempt to avoid being caught off guard, as well as compiling a list of all the new releases arriving this month, we’ve put together a list of everything being taken down throughout March – and it’s worth noting that the date listed is the date it’ll be removed.

This means that the day before will be your final chance to watch the film or TV series.

NB: The Independent has created this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

UK

Movies

1 March

The Angry Birds Movie

Banyuki

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Bratz: The Movie

Bring it On: Worldwide Showdown

Double Jeopardy

‘Double Jeopardy’ (Paramount Pictures)

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Europa Report

Gosford Park

Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission

Insidious: Chapter 3

‘Insidious: Chapter 3' (Entertainment One Films)

Into the Wild

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version

Jackass: The Movie

Look Who’s Talking

Paranormal Investigation

Patriots Day

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Sarvam Thaala Mayam

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

The Shack

Weapon of Choice

World Trade Center

5 March

Godzilla vs Kong

Tootsies & The Fake

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

6 March

The Little Things

Locked Down

7 March

The Card Counter

8 March

The Clovehitch Killer

My Way

11 March

Paw Patrol: The Movie

12 March

Bombairiya

Quiet

13 March

The Miracle

Romantik Komedi

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarlığa Veda

Superintelligence

You’re Everything To Me

TV

1 March

Supernatural Academy season one

5 March

Miss in Kiss season one

Documentary

1 March

Oasis: Supersonic

Philip: Prince, Husband, Father

‘Supersonic' (Entertainment One)

2 March

Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana

Comedy

1 March

Fat Ballerina – David A Arnold

US

Movies

1 March

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Aquaman

Banyuki

Basic

Blockers

Dark Shadows

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Gravity

‘Gravity’ (20th Century Fox)

Gridiron Gang

Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission

K-9

Legends of the Fall

Little Man

Lone Survivor

Lucy

The Master of Disguise

Meet the Blacks

Mystic River

‘Mystic River’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

The Next Three Days

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Open Season: Scared Silly

Paranormal Investigation

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

RIPD

Sarvam Thaala Mayam (Tamil Version)

Sea of Love

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

The Strangers

Training Day

‘Training Day’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

V for Vendetta

Weapon of Choice

2 March

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

3 March

Lady Bird

5 March

Tootsies & The Fake

9 March

Love and Monsters

‘Love and Monsters’ (Netflix)

13 March

Miracle in Cell No 7

14 March

Audrey

Çarsi Pazar

16 March

Burn Out – Netflix Original Removal

The Giver

Get on Up

17 March

Dragged Across Concrete

Savages

19 March

The Cursed

The Legend of Tarzan

The Present

20 March

Carol

My Little Pony: The Movie

‘Carol’ (StudioCanal)

21 March

Any Crybabies Around?

El silencio es bienvenido

Woodshock

30 March

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

31 March

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

‘Jackie Brown’ (Miramax)

TV

Bakugan Legends season five

8 March

Champions series one

14 March

The Valhalla Murders – Netflix Original Removal

15 March

Dharmakshetra

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

19 March

Ultraviolet season two

Documentary

2 March

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

19 March

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you

Comedy

1 March

Fat Ballerina – David A Arnold

Anime

5 March

Pokémon Journeys season 23 (four parts) – Netflix Original Removal

Pokémon: Master Journeys season 24 (three parts) – Netflix Original Removal