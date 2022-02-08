Each month, Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users.

This is because of licencing rights. As a consequence, films and television series hidden in the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day

You’d be forgiven for not realising due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select it.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed in February 2022.

Act quick, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

7 February

RoboCop (2014)

The Third Charm

9 February

Blinded by the Light

10 February

Hitler – A Career

Lying and Stealing

Running with the Devil

The World We Make

Bruce Springsteen’s music is the inspiration for ‘Blinded by the Light’ (Sundance Institute/Nick Wall)

11 February

By the Sea

12 February

Don’t Let Go

French Toast

Incoming

13 February

Pretville

14 February

King Cobra

Liefling

The Bourne franchise is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

15 February

A Heavy Heart

Alph and Omega 2: A Howl-iday adventure

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Astro Boy

Behind the Curve

Candyflip

Chameli

Fatso

Felipe Esparza: They’re Not Going to Laugh at You

The Fury of a Patient Man

Little Man

The Memory of Water

Mother’s Day

Open Water

Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

Sabotage (2014)

Sur: The Melody of Life

Ugly Aur Pagli

Classic ‘American Graffiti’ is being taken down from Netflix (NBC Universal/YouTube)

16 February

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue

American Graffiti

Anna Karenina

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Break-Up

Bride of Chucky

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Joe Wright's lavish adaptation of 'Anna Karenina' is leaving Netflix in February (Netflix)

The Debt

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kirlian Frequency

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Mamma Mia!

Mercury Rising

Mickybo and Me

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Paul

Peter Pan (2003)

The Secret Life of Pets

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

‘Mamma Mia!’ is leaving Netflix this month

17 February

Rocky Handsome

Tiempos de guerra

18 February

Love for Ten: Generations of Youth

19 February

Secuestro

20 February

After The Wedding

Untamed Romania

Villains

21 February

Misfit

22 February

Shonar Pahar

23 February

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Women of Mafia 2

‘Mr Peabody & Sherman’ is leaving Netflix in February (Netflix)

24 February

Tanu Weds Manu

26 February

Kopitiam

Show Me the Money

TV

14 February

White House Farm

16 February

Three Girls