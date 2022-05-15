Netflix: Every movie and TV show being removed from streaming service in May
Act fast – you don’t have a lot of time to watch them
Netflix removes a variety of movies and shows without alerting their users each month.
Films and TV series hidden away within the streaming service’s library are taken down almost every day.
You’d be mistaken for not knowing this in advance because of Netflix only flagging this if you happen to select the title.
Among the titles leaving this month are Jumanji: The Next Level, Gladiator, Notting Hill and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi’s 2009 horror Drag Me to Hell.
You’ll have to act quickly, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list of every movie and TV show beimng removed from Netflix in May 2022 below. Find the list of everything being added here.
NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list.
Movies
1 May
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Belly
Blue Streak
Centre Stage
The Choice
A Christmas Star
Darc
Dolapo is Fine
Drag Me to Hell
Faster
Fatal Deceit
Fire in the Blood
First Knight
Four Brothers
The Fourth Kind
Friday the 13th
Friends with Benefits
Funny Girl
Ghost Rider
He Even Has Your Eyes
JFK: The Making of a President
Kindred Spirit
Laatu
Lineage of Lies
Loev
The Model of Murders
Mostly Sunny
Poisonous Protege
Premonition
Red Tails
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Degeneration
School of Rock
The Song of Names
Tamara Drewe
Thirteen Ghosts
3 Ninjas Kick Back
A Yellow Bird
2 May
Iris
3 May
One Day: Justice Delivered
4 May
Jumanji: The Next Level
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
5 May
Baby Driver
First Sunday
Resident Evil: Vendetta
SWAT: Under Siege
Wild Things (1998)
6 May
Ordinary Love
Who You Think I Am
7 May
Action Replay
Andaz Apna Apna
8 May
Craig Ross Jr’s Monogamy
9 May
The Curse of La Llorona
Gatoa 2: Rise of the King
12 May
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen
13 May
Andaleeb El Dokki
Can’t Complain
The Delivery Boy
Let’s Dance
Life’s Speed Bump
Mr Romantic
My Horrible Grandma
Sorry To Disturb
The Student Cop
What’s Up?
X Large
15 May
Chamtkar
The Devil’s Mistress
Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa
Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro
Ram Jaane
3000 Miles to Graceland
16 May
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
American Gangster
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West!
Apollo 13
Bruno
Bridesmaids
Candyman (1992)
Cape Fear (1991)
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Dad’s Army (2016)
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
The Doors
Endless Love (2014)
Fear (1996)
Gladiator
Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theatre
Hard Target 2
Highlander
Hop
I Believe in Miracles
ID2: Shadwell Army
Intolerable Cruelty
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jaws
Laid in America
Les Misérables
Love Actually
Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
9
Notting Hill
The Nutty Professor
One Day
Pitch Perfect
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Road to El Dorado
Safe House
Siren
Twins
The Wildling
Zero Dark Thirty
19 May
Over the Hedge
20 May
Anchor Bay
Black Christmas (2019)
Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera
Second Act
21 May
Bye Bye London
Fifty Year Old Teenager
Lock Your Girls In
The Married Couples
No Longer Kids
Raya and Sakina
Sayed the Servant
The School of Mischief
The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything
22 May
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
23 May
Ares
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
24 May
Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report
25 May
Yes, God, Yes
26 May
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Exorcist: The Beginning
Raees
27 May
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!
Echo in the Canyon
TV
1 May
Below Deck
Dawson’s Creek
The Frankenstein Chronicles
Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun
2 May
Boys Over Flowers
15 May
Bakugan: Battle Planet
Parasyte: The Maxim
The Real Housewives of New York
Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas
Saints & Strangers
South Park
Strangers from Hell
The Wiggles
16 May
Hwarang!
Love in the Moonlight
The Producers
Uncontrollably Fond
28 May
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies