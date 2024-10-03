Netflix is removing huge number of titles in October 2024
Cacth all of these before they disappear from your watchlist
Netflix is removing a flurry of movies and TV shows in October, meaning it is your last chance to watch them.
It can be quite confusing to work out what’s leaving the streaming service – not to mention all the titles being added – but fortunately, we are on hand to make that easy for you.
Among the biggest titles being removed include the cult Hallmark series Good Witch, which by the time the new month rolls around, will no longer be available in the US. Not even the Netflix Originals are safe from removals, with Australian show Wanted set to be taken down due to an expired licencing deal.
One film users should watch before it disappears on 13 October is I See You. Released in 2019, the film follows a detective’s investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy and, while the plot sounds straightforward, the twisty-turny horror thriller is anything but.
Find a full list of every movie and TV series being removed from Netflix in October below.
NB: The Independent puts this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
LEAVING
Movies
1 October
The Adjustment Bureau – US
Baby Boy – US
Back to the Future – US
Back to the Future Part II – US
Back to the Future Part III – US
Before I Go to Sleep – UK
The Benchwarmers – US
Big Fat Liar – US
Blankman – US
The Breakfast Club – US
Call Me by Your Name – UK
Chatô: The King of Brazil – UK/US
Clerks – US
Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
The Conjuring – US
The Conjuring 2 – US
Crazy, Stupid, Love – UK
Divergent – US
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – US
The Divergent Series: Insurgent – US
Dumb & Dumber – US
Dune (1984)
Eight for Silver – UK
Emily the Criminal – UK
The English Patient – UK
Fifty Shades Darker – US
Fifty Shades of Grey – US
Fighting – US
Flushed Away – US
Gigi & Nate – UK
Hacksaw Ridge – US
Halloween (1978) – UK
Home – US
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul – UK
Hot Tub Time Machine – US
The Hudsucker Proxy – US
Hunt for the Wilderpeople – US
Junior – US
Land of the Lost – US
The Lego Movie – US
Léon – US
Long Shot – US
Major League II – US
The Maze Runner – UK
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – UK
A Million Ways to Dive in the West – US
Monster House – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – US
Muriel’s Wedding – US
My Girl 2 – US
Natural Born Killers – US
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – UK
The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking – UK
Not Easily Broken – UK
One the Woman – UK
The Outpost – US
The Paper – US
Pokémon Detective Pikachu – US
Pressure Point – UK
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK
Rango – US
Reality Bites – US
The River Wild – US
The Road to El Dorado – US
Rocks – UK
Schindler’s List – UK
The Secret of My Success – US
Serial Mom – US
Slap Shot – US
Sniper: Rogue Mission – UK
Street Fighter – US
SWAT – US
Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US
Uncle Buck – US
Underworld: Blood Wars – UK
Warcraft – US
Wild Things – US
The Wiz – US
2 October
Security – US
The Super Mario Bros Movie – US
4 October
Beverly Hills Cop – UK
Beverly Hills Cop 2 – UK
Beverly Hills Cop 3 – UK
6 October
Crazy Rich Asians – US
7 October
Insidious – UK
Safe (2012) – UK
8 October
Edge of Darkness – UK
10 October
The Catch – UK
Murder in the Badlands – UK
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – UK
11 October
It Follows
13 October
Clair Obscur – UK/US
I See You (2019) – UK
Missing: The Other Side – UK/US
Our Kind of Traitor – UK
Top Five – UK
14 October
Ave Maria – UK/US
Bonboné – UK/US
Children of Shatila – UK/US
Chronicle of a Disappearance – UK/US
Condom Lead – UK/US
The Crossing– UK/US
Divine Intervention – UK/US
A Drowning Man – UK
Frontiers of Dreams and Fears– UK/US
Giraffade – UK
In Vitro – UK/US
Like Twenty Impossibles – UK/US
A Man Returned – UK/US
Maradona’s Legs – UK/US
Omar – US
Paddington – UK
Salt of This Sea – US
Samouni Road – UK/US
3 Logical Exits – UK/US
3000 Nights – UK/US
A World Not Ours – US
Xenos – UKUS
16 October
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am – US
Victoria & Abdul – US
19 October
Meeting Point – US
21 October
Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis – US
Wyatt Cenac: Brooklyn – US
22 October
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK
Television
Biking Borders season one – UK/US
How to Get Away With Murder seasons one to six – US
Secreto bien guardado season one – US
Through the Darkness season one – US
3 October
Simply Raymond Blanc – UK
9 October
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys – US
15 October
Wanted (Netflix Original) – UK
16 October
Beyblade Burst Surge
Spotless
17 October
DC Super Hero Girls – UK
21 October
Love Naggers – US
25 October
The Untamed – US
27 October
Wentworth seasons one to eight
Comedy
1 October
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing
