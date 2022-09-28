‘I’m the puppeteer’: Nick Kroll jokes he masterminded Don’t Worry Darling drama rumours to ‘create buzz’
‘I decided – let’s create a lot of buzz around the film, but not about the film itself,’ comedian said
Nick Kroll has joked that he’s the “puppeteer” behind the rumoured drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.
The comedian has a supporting role in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
However, the film, which was released last week, has been plagued with rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, which reportedly stems from an alleged “feud” between Wilde and Pugh.
Things reached a peak when Don’t Worry Darling premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this month, during which a video circulated online claiming to show Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine.
Both Pine and Styles’ representatives denied the validity of the clip, while Wilde said last week that it was “a perfect example of people [looking] for drama anywhere they can”.
Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (27 February), Kroll joked that he had started the drama – including “spitgate” – in order to generate “buzz” for the film.
“If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in, the better, so that when you’re watching it, it’s all new and surprising,” the Big Mouth creator explained.
“So I decided – let’s create a lot of buzz around the film, but not about the film itself.”
Fallon suggested that Kroll was the “mastermind” behind the operation, with the comedian responding: “You know, I’m the puppeteer.”
“I was like, ‘Hey Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere in Venice, spit on Chris Pine.” And he was like, ‘Got it.’ But then he was like, “I don’t know if that’s gonna work,’” he joked.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
“So then I was like, ‘Maybe you should just give me a kiss.’ And then I asked him to spit in my mouth and he wouldn’t do that. The guy’s got boundaries.”
Kroll then joked that his plan had “ended up working”, as Don’t Worry Darling topped the US box office in its opening weekend.
Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies