Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death

Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.

The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.

Newton-John was wearing a white, green and pink floral patterned top and a pair of blue denim jeans while Easterling was wearing a striped white shirt.

Newton-John and Easterling first met through a friend sometime in the early ’90s but didn’t date until 15 years later.

Easterling, who is a natural-health businessman, shared Newton-John’s interest in spirituality and holistic cures and helped manage her cancer symptoms with medicinal marijuana he grew himself.

After going public with their romance in 2007, the two got married in June 2008.

Easterling supported Newton-John after her breast cancer diagnosis. They also joined forces to launch the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in 2020 to continue research into plant medicine for cancer.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote in his statement. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

The actor, singer and activist was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2017, Newton-John revealed the breast cancer she had first suffered in 1992 had returned and had spread to her lower back, progressing to stage IV. She also had a second cancer diagnosis in 2013.

Newton-John was born in Cambridge in 1948. The youngest of three children, her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was six years old.

Follow updates about Newton-John’s death here.