The 97th Academy Awards are about to be more accessible than ever before.

For the first time ever, the 2025 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu at the same time. The annual awards show, which has aired on the broadcast network for a whopping 50 years, can be streamed by all Hulu subscribers starting at 7 p.m. ET on March 2, 2025. The Oscars will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Both ABC and Hulu are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Last month, it was announced that Conan O’Brien will serve as the host of the 2025 Oscars. The comedian and TV personality, 61, who is known for presenting the talk shows Late Night and Conan, will take over from fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last two years in a row.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien joked about his hosting gig.

The nominations for next year’s Oscars will be announced on January 17, 2025. Edward Berger’s Conclave, Sean Baker’s Anora, and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist are among the favorite films expected to pick up several nominations.

Demi Moore is also poised to earn her long-awaited Academy Award nomination for her leading role in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror comedy-thriller, The Substance, as well as Ariana Grande for her supporting role as Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s epic movie musical, Wicked.

The 2024 Oscars ceremony saw four-year high audience numbers, with 19.5 million people watching the awards show in the U.S.. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, sweeped the ceremony with seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Meanwhile, the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut during a live broadcast from Los Angeles, California, on Monday (December 9).

Corbet’s expansive drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, received seven nominations. Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as did the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton.

However, Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez led the pack with eight nominations.

As for television, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses, and Shogun all received recognition — but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.

Read the full list of 2025 Golden Globe nominations here.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2.