Oscars 2022: Elliot Page leads Juno reunion with JK Simmons and Jennifer Garner
Trio appeared on stage to present the prize for Best Original Screenplay
Elliot Page reunited with his former Juno co-stars JK Simmons and Jennifer Garner at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
The actor starred in the acclaimed 2007 comedy as Juno, a teenager who becomes pregnant. Simmons played Juno’s father and Garner played a woman who agrees to adopt her baby.
The trio appeared at the Academy Awards on Sunday night (27 March), presenting the award for Best Original Screenplay.
“15 years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting,” said Garner.
“Juno had me hooked from the very first page, and was completely infused with [screenwriter Diablo Cody’s] distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I’d ever read before,” said Page.
“There were definitely some phrases I’d never read before,” said Simmons. “A couple that come to mind: ‘Your eggo is preggo’ and ‘pork swords’.”
The award for Best Original Screenplay went to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.
You can follow along with our Oscars 2022 live blog here.
Click here for a list of the winners, updated live as the ceremony progresses.
Among the first winners on the night was West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar, for her role in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake.
Accepting the award, she said: “You see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength and life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate. So if anyone has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this – there is indeed a place for us.”
Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the drama Coda, becoming the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.
