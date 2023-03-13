Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oscars viewers were shown an unusual commercial for a new TV show starring Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourney Sibide.

The 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March).

Viewers tuning into the awards show at home were shown an advertisement, which was a recreation of the famous Ghosbusters commercial from 1984.

Instead of promoting professional ghost hunters, the commercial – which stars Knoxville, Andre, and Sibide – advertised a hotline for pranks.

The phone number is real, with viewers directed to call: 1-855-PRANX4U.

When you call the US number, a voice asks: “Do you agree to a $49.99 charge?”

If a caller responds “no”, the voice states: “You said yes,” after which a “ker-ching!” money noise plays.

“You dummy, watch The Prank Panel on ABC this summer,” the voice continues.

Oscars audience sings Happy Birthday to An Irish Goodbye star James Martin (Chris Pizzello/AP) (AP)

The advert is in promotion of the trio’s forthcoming ABC series The Prank Panel.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is one of the executive producers on the programme, which will begin airing later this year.

The show sees normal people pitch pranks targeting their family members, friends, and co-workers.

A panel, comprising Knoxville, Andre, and Sibide, will then choose which pranks to execute, and help the pranksters carry out their schemes, together with the help of celebrity guest stars.

The Prank Panel has already generated some headlines after a handyman sued the show over a “terrifying” prank.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP) (AP)

Follow along with updates from the ceremony at The Independent’s live blog here.

Earlier in the ceremony, viewers criticised Kimmel over a “disrespectful” dig that the Oscars host made at the cast of Babylon during his opening monologue.

Winners of the night so far include Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan who took home Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.