Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler to star in new A24 film

Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster has brought together a big-name cast for his new A24 film Eddington.

Variety reports that Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler are set to star in the film, with Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr in supporting roles.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but the film will reportedly follow “a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.”

Eddington is set to begin production this week, with Aster writing, directing and producing.

Phoenix previously worked with Aster on the 2023 dark comedy Beau Is Afraid, which earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that the film was “as memorable, audacious, and indulgent as you’d hope from A24’s most expensive film to date.”

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler (Getty)

Earlier this week, Stone won her second Oscar for her leading role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

There was an awkward moment during the presentation, which has since been addressed by last year’s Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh.

Yeoh won the award for her role in multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This year she presented the award to Stone, but there was a moment of confusion as Yeoh guided the statue towards Jennifer Lawrence before handing it over.

On Instagram, Yeoh wrote: “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!

“She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis - always there for each other!!”

Yeoh and Curtis starred together in Everything Everywhere All At Once, with both going on to win Oscars.

Lawrence, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, was onstage as one of five former winners who each introduced one of this year’s nominees.

Butler’s casting in Eddington comes amid widespread speculation the actor could be set for a role in Michael Mann’s Heat 2.

A video showing Butler training to load and fire guns with US company Taran Tactical has circulated on social media, and it’s being suggested that Butler could be undergoing the training in preparation for playing the younger version of Val Kilmer’s character Chris Shiherlis.

“We are NOT ready for Austin Butler as Chris Shiherlis in Heat 2,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “Austin Butler would absolutely kill in HEAT 2!”