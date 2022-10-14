Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series died on Friday (14 October). He was 72.

Last year, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane gave an interview in which he reflected both on the experience of making the films and their enduring legacy.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” he said in an HBO special filmed last year. “So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy.”

“I’ll not be here, sadly...” he said, trailing off with a chuckle. “But Hagrid will. Yes.”

Elsewhere on the HBO special, Coltrane spoke about what it felt like to hang up the half-giant Hagrid’s oversized coat after a decade playing the affectionate Hogwarts gamekeeper.

“I just think it’s the end of an era,” he said in the resurfaced clip. “It’s ten years of my life, and my children have grown up during it.”

Since the news of Coltrane’s passing broke, Harry Potter author JK Rowling and the films’s star have paid tribute to the Scottish actor.

News of Coltrane’s death was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright.

“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” she said in a statement.

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his Agent, I shall miss him.”