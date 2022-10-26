Robert De Niro says he has so many dogs he ‘doesn’t know all their names’
Asked how many dogs he owned, De Niro replied: ‘A few’
Robert De Niro has admitted that he doesn’t know the names of all of his dogs.
The legendary actor appeared on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast on Wednesday (26 October) alongside chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper, with whom he founded the sushi restaurant Nobu.
During the interview, host Ware – who presents along with her mum Lennie – asked De Niro what his favourite dish on the menu at the restaurant was.
The actor was unable to remember the name of his top picks, saying: “There’s so many things that come up that I don’t know the names.”
He then continued: “I have a bunch of little dogs, I don’t even know all their names. They’re all there, I love them, but I just don’t know.”
Asked by Ware how many dogs he had, the Goodfellas actor responded: “I have a few. More than 10.”
De Niro most recently appeared in a small role in David O Russell’s film Amsterdam, which ended up being a huge box office flop after making just $6.5m (£5.8m) compared to its $80m (£72.4m) production cost.
Set in 1930s New York, the mystery stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as three murder suspects.
Despite further cameos from the likes of Rami Malek and Taylor Swift, the film was met with poor and lukewarm reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored just 33 per cent.
In a three-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote that Amsterdam, while stylish and packed with charming performances, is full of “manic plotting, self-indulgence, and a thickly laid-on, twee message about love and art”.
Earlier this month, Aubrey Plaza spoke about her relationship with De Niro while filming the comedy Dirty Grandpa and admitted that she “freaked” the 70-year-old out.
“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character,” Plaza said. “I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me… I showed up and he’s like, ‘Who are you sweetheart?’ and after that he was normal.”
