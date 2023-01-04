Romeo and Juliet stars are suing Paramount over 1968 film’s nude scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Romeo and Juliet stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have filed a lawsuit against Paramount, accusing the production company of sexual harassment, fraud, sexual abuse, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Hussey and Whiting starred in the 1968’s feature film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.

The lawsuit, verified by People, stems from a scene in the movie that showcases nude images of both actors, which were filmed when Hussey and Whiting were allegedly minors.

The complaint alleges that late director Franco Zeffirelli told the lead actors that the film wouldn’t include nudity, but ended up turning on his word.

“What they were told and what went on were two different things,” Tony Marinozzi, a business manager for the actors, told Variety in a statement on Tuesday (3 January). “They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had.

“Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do?” Marinozzi added in a statement to the outlet. “There are no options. There was no #MeToo.”

Hussey and Whiting’s attorney Solomon Gresen added: “[The actors] were very young naive children in the ‘60s who had no understanding of what was about to hit them.

“All of a sudden they were famous at a level they never expected, and in addition they were violated in a way they didn’t know how to deal with.”

The lawsuit states that both actors are seeking compensation “believed to be in excess of $500,000,000” to match the amount the film has earned since 1968.

