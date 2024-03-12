Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eva Mendes has said she is “living” for a behind-the-scenes moment from the Oscars involving her husband Ryan Gosling and the veteran director Martin Scorsese.

Mendes, 50, reposted a video of Killers of the Flower Moon director Scorsese, 81, watching Barbie star Gosling, 43, perform “I’m Just Ken” at the ceremony on Sunday (10 March).

On the TV broadcast, millions witnessed Gosling’s performance of the Oscar-nominated song from Barbie. He appeared onstage in a dazzling pink suit and was joined by a troupe of fellow Kens, all dressed in suits with striped ties and cowboy hats.

What we didn’t see was Scorsese’s reaction to the performance, originally shared by his daughter Francesca.

In the clip, Scorsese can be seen hugely enjoying Gosling’s singing, bopping along to the music with a huge grin.

Resharing the video on her Instagram Story on Monday (11 March), Mendes wrote: “@francesca.scorsese I’m living for this major moment of your Dad!!!! How F cool!”

Scorsese enjoying Gosling’s performance (Eva Mendes Instagram)

Gosling was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role as Ken, but was beaten in the category by Robert Downey Jr, who won for his role as US Atomic Energy commission member Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Scorsese was nominated for the Best Director prize for western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, but Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan took home the award.

Killers of the Flower Moon went home empty-handed, even though many had expected Lily Gladstone to win Best Actress for her role as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Nation survivor of the Reign of Terror in the early 20th century. Emma Stone took home the prize for Poor Things, and paid tribute to Gladstone in her speech.

Mendes and Gosling, who met while co-starring in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, share two daughters together: nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada.

Gosling and Mendes did not walk the red carpet together this year, with Mendes staying at home. Instead, Gosling brought his other family members with him to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor took to the carpet alongside his mother, Donna Gosling; his sister, Mandi Gosling; and his stepfather, Valerio Attanasio.

Read about how Gosling’s onstage “I’m Just Ken” rendition referenced Marilyn Monroe’s iconic performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1953 film, Gentleman Prefer Blondes, here.

And see the full list of Oscar winners here.