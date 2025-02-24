SAG Awards host Kristen Bell explains why husband Dax Shepard may skip ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell is uncertain if her husband, Dax Shepard, will be joining as her plus one at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Bell, 44, who became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018, returns to host Sunday’s ceremony. She will also compete for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

Still, the Good Place alum is unsure if Shepard, 50, will be there to support her in person or from the comfort of their own home.

“He’s his own man and I support him,” Bell told People magazine. “I don’t know if he’ll even come because to be honest, we don’t have very many babysitters who are ever available and he has to watch the children.”

The couple of more than a decade share two young daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine.

“Sometimes he’s just like, ‘We have no babysitter, God bless, I hope you do great and have a fun night,’” Bell shared.

Last month, Shepard went viral after Bell caught him redhanded watching Sunday Night Football at the 2025 Golden Globes.

That night, Bell posted an Instagram video showing her podcast husband with his phone propped between his legs at the awards show. “#Priorities,” she captioned the clip.

For her role in Nobody Wants This, she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Music or Comedy. However, she didn’t win the award, which went to Hacks star Jean Smart.

Bell was announced as the 2025 SAG Awards host last November before multiple wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area. Following the blazes, which destroyed thousands of homes and structures, the Veronica Mars star said she thought all 2025 awards shows should be canceled so the money could go to fire victims.

She later realized that “these awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians.”

“It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work,” Bell said. “At first, it felt superfluous to have an awards show. Then I thought, I know so many people who lost homes in the fire. All they're begging for is a night of normalcy and funny laughs. I felt like we could give them both.”

The 2025 SAG Awards will be available to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can find the full list of nominees here.