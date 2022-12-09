Seth Rogen admits he was ‘incredibly intimidated’ by Charlize Theron

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Rogen has admitted he was “incredibly intimidated” by the idea of working with Charlize Theron.

The actor, 40, made the comments while speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast.

As he took to the stage to present the Sherry Lansing Leadership award to Theron, who he starred with in the 2019 comedy Long Shot, he said: “[I was] incredibly intimidated to work with her, not just because of how talented she is.

“I was literally physically intimidated to be around her, because she murders people in every movie she does.”

He also joked that even though their “movie bombed”, they still “stayed friends”.

“I’m so glad we get to keep hanging out because Charlize is fun. She is a fun person to hang out with, maybe too fun at times,” Rogen added.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of Long Shot here, in which Geoffrey Macnab wrote: “Don’t expect any biting political satire in Long Shot. Nor will you find much of the wit and glittering repartee that characterised classic Hollywood screwball comedies.

“Instead, we are served up Farrelly brothers-style gags about masturbation and adolescents with ‘boners’. In its own crude way, the film is plenty of fun. It also tweaks the usual sexist stereotypes.”

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in ‘Long Shot’ (Lionsgate)

Also at the Women in Entertainment event, Rogen roasted Kim Kardashian for missing the awards show, which she was meant to attend as a presenter.

The event coincided with THR’s 2022 list of top 100 women in entertainment. Many famous faces were featured on this list, including Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon.