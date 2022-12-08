Joe Lycett reveals why he trolled Liz Truss during her BBC interview

Joe Lycett has revealed the reason he trolled Liz Truss live on TV back in September.

The comedian appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 4 September, and could be heard shouting off-screen: “You smashed it, Liz!” after the then-prime ministerial candidate finished an interview live in the studio.

He then went on to declare he was “very right-wing.”

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, Lycett revealed that the death of a close friend during lockdown and the government’s “consistent lying” during Partygate was what led to his actions.

