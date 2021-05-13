Sharon Stone has caught Instagram’s eye with her response to the “intense” reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The actor is the latest celebrity to wade in on the photos of the exes recently holidaying together in Montana.

Affleck and Lopez regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002, but their relationship came to an end in January 2004 after they postponed their wedding just days before it was due to take place.

After splitting, Affleck went on to marry and later divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Now, new photos show them seemingly holding hands, which has led to rumours of a reunion and the resurgence of their nickname “Bennifer”.

Comedian and SiriusXM host Michelle Collins tweeted: “J-Lo’s been with him for like 2 weeks and he’s hot as shit again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in Back to the Future.”

Stone couldn’t agree more. The Basic Instinct and Casino star replied to this tweet, which has since been Instagrammed by Collins: “Yeah I mean wtf A rod ?”

Sharon Stone responds to Bennifer news (Instagram)

Many people enjoyed seeing her response to the photos, with one user stating: “I need more of your opinions in my life.”

Matt Damon is also excited about the rumours the pair are getting back together.

The actor was asked about the possible rekindling of Affleck’s romance with his ex-fiancée after they were photographed holidaying together last week.

“It’s a fascinating story,” he said, adding: “I hope it’s true. I love them both. That would be awesome.”