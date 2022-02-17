Benedict Cumberbatch has said that he doubted the buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home before its billion dollar release in December.

In the film, Cumberbatch reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Doctor Strange, alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

With box office numbers still drastically below pre-pandemic levels, No Way Home’s record-breaking success was greeted with relief by many in the film industry. The film has now taken in more than $1.8bn worldwide (£1.3bn).

Cumberbatch recalled expressing scepticism before the film’s release when Marvel executives voiced their hopes that No Way Home would reinvigorate the cinema industry.

“I think when [Marvel boss Kevin Feige] first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinema-going experience, after this film,’ I was like, ‘OK, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here,’” Cumberbatch told Empire magazine.

“My ignorance was showed up,” he admitted.

Cumberbatch, who was recently nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, will reprise the role of Dr Strange in Marvel’s next cinema release.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in 'No Way Home' (Marvel Studios)

A new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted during the Super Bowl last week, and teased another major Marvel crossover.

The film is released in cinemas on 6 May.