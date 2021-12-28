Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first pandemic-era film to break $1bn at box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first pandemic-era film to make $1 billion at the global box office.

The highly-rated Marvel release eclipsed the billion-dollar benchmark in a near-record 12 days, equalling Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the third-fastest film to reach the milestone.

Only Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame - also both Marvel titles - were quicker, smashing the tally in 11 and five days respectively.

No other Hollywood film has come close to nearing $1bn in box office revenue since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our newsletters here.