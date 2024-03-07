The Idea of You: Is new Anne Hathaway rom-com inspired by Harry Styles?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for its new rom-com The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 Harry Styles-inspired novel of the same name.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway as Solène a 40-year-old single mother who begins a love affair with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine) – the lead vocalist of the world’s hottest boy band – after having met at Coachella.

“I’m too old for you,” Solène tells Hayes before he pulls her in for a kiss, assuring her: “No you’re not.”

The teaser cuts between scenes of the two embarking on a whirlwind romance as they deal with the paparazzi’s obsession with their age-gap relationship.

When asked by Vogue in a 2020 interview whether her romance book was inspired by the now-30-year-old pop star, Lee replied: “Inspired is a strong word.”

She did, however, confess that “the seed was planted” after she discovered a video of the former One Direction heartthrob and learnt that “he often dated older women”.

Lee also admitted that when it came to creating Hayes: “I made him into my dream guy... like Prince Harry meets Harry [Styles].”

Styles famously dated Olivia Wilde, who is 10 years his senior. They were first romantically linked in January 2021, when the “As It Was” singer was 26 and the House alum was 36.

They are believed to have met on the set of Wilde’s 2022 mystery thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which Styles led opposite Florence Pugh.

He also dated television presenter Caroline Flack in 2011 when he was just 17 and she was 31. Years later, he was rumoured to have dated Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart when he was 19 and she was 33.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is now rumoured to be dating Bones and All star Taylor Russell, 29.

In addition to Hathaway and Galitzine, The Idea of You also stars Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Ella Rubin and Annie Mumolo.

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on 2 May.