Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden.

In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.

For the occasion, Wilde, who could be seen singing along to the lyrics, wore an all-white outfit consisting of a long dress and a feather boa.

On TikTok, where one clip of Wilde enjoying the concert has more than 1.6m views, multiple fans praised the Booksmart director for her outfit, while others suggested that her attendance at the show confirmed that she and Styles are still dating.

“SHE’S SO PRETTY,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Okay her outfit slayed though.”

The video also prompted many fans to question Styles and Wilde’s relationship status, and if her attendance at the concert meant that they were a couple.

“Just when I thought he was free,” one viewer joked, while another claimed: “Nahhh they split/took a break for a hot minute.”

Wilde has been romantically linked to Styles since January 2021, after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020, a month before she announced her split from her now ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

However, fans have been questioning the status of the couple’s alleged relationship after seeing clips of them at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Afte some fans claimed the pair appeared to keep their distance from each other, speculation arose that the couple may have broken up.

Wednesday’s concert also marked a historic night for Styles, as the venue paid tribute to his final performance by bringing Gayle King on stage to present him with a sign that read: “HARRY STYLES 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden.”

“We have a surprise for you,” King said. “We’re all in Harry’s House, right? Fifteenth consecutive night of sold-out shows. No artist has ever done that before.”

After King highlighted Styles’ big achievement, he watched emotionally as the banner was hung in the venue.

The Garden also celebrated Styles by placing free boas in his guests’ seats, as boas have become fans’ go-to accessories when attending Styles’ concerts.

Prior to her night at The Garden, Wilde spoke with Stephen Colbert in New York for The Late Show, where she addressed some of the rumours surrounding her newest film, Don’t Worry Darling.

During the conversation, she discussed an interaction between Styles and his co-star, Chris Pine, that happened at the Don’t Worry Darling screening earlier this month, where fans assumed that the singer spit on Pine.

Wilde went on to set the record straight and said: “Harry did not spit on Chris”.

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.

When fans claimed that Styles “definitely spit” on the actor, Pine’s representative stepped in and shut these remarks down.

“This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” they said. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

At one of his concerts in The Garden earlier this month, Styles also poked fun at the incident and joked that he “popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine”.

Earlier this month, Wilde also shut down rumours about her and Styles’ relationship during an interview with Vanity Fair, in which she denied that she had an affair with the singer while still dating Sudeikis. “The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was long over before I met Harry,” she said.