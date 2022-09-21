Olivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has addressed the difficulties that come with “reshaping [her] family” after her split with ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

The former couple share an eight-year-old son, Otis, and five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Speaking onThe Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old actor said that while co-parenting can be “tricky,” she is closer to her children because of it.

“I think reshaping a family is tricky,” Ms Wilde said.

“The one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions, and about happiness, and about what family means.”

