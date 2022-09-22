Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde 'happy' she chose Florence Pugh over Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde has addressed Shia LaBeouf’s departure from her film Don’t Worry Darling amid conflicting reports about the reason for his exit.

The filmmaker, 38, claimed that Mr LaBeouf, 36, was fired from the project to keep his co-star Florence Pugh “safe.”

However, Mr LaBeouf denied this, saying that he quit the film, and a leaked video call showed Ms Wilde asking him to stay on the project.

“I chose my actress, which I’m very happy I did. At the time, was I bummed that we weren’t able to make it work? Sure,” Ms Wilde said.

Sign up to our newsletters.