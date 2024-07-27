Debunked: Russia’s fake news campaign targeting the Olympics

Recently, a video of a man claiming to be a Hamas fighter threatening an Olympic attack spread across the world. Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center said Russian troll farm, Storm-1516, could be behind the video, which Hamas called a “forgery”.

In March, another group thought to be Russian known as Storm-1679, launched a fake news campaign with videos about supposed terrorist threats targeting the Olympics in Paris.

But, this was a plot to spread fake news about the safety of the world event - which Russia was banned from because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.