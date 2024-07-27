Netanyahu gifts Donald Trump framed photo of child hostage in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu gifted Donald Trump a photo of a child hostage in Gaza as the pair met at the presidential candidate’s Mar-a-Lago residence - the first time they’ve been together since Trump left the White House.

“We’ll get that taken care of”, Trump said of the photo, which had reportedly been requested by the child’s grandfather to be given to him.

The Israeli prime minister also handed Trump a ‘total victory’ cap, presumably referencing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Fighting antisemitism in colleges and working on peace in the Middle East are two big talking points in Trump’s manifesto, should he win the US election.