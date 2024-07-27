Stade de France packs out as Rugby Sevens semi-final gets underway

The Stade de France is packed out as the semi-final of the Rugby Sevens between South Africa and France gets underway this afternoon (27 July).

The game comes on day one of the Olympics, where some competitions, including skateboarding, have been postponed due to the weather.

Fiji and Australia will also play their semi-final games today.

Just yesterday, Ireland were knocked out by Fiji in a crippling 19-15 defeat.

This is the furthest Australia have ever gotten in the tournament.