Team GB’s winning dive as they secure first medal of Paris Olympics

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have secured Team GB’s first Olympic medals at Paris 2024, taking home bronze for the women’s synchronised 3m springboard.

The pair were fourth before the final dive, but a mistake from Australia allowed them to slip into third and secure a medal.

Mew Jensen was battling injury in the run up to the games, meaning that she’s had only one month to prepare.

The pair sobbed with happiness as the results came in.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen secured China’s sixth gold medal in a row for the sport.