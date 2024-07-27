Starmer meets Team GB athletes during behind-the-scenes Olympic tour

Keir Starmer has met some of Team GB’s 327 athletes taking part in the 2024 Olympic Games during a behind-the-scenes look at their training facilities.

The prime minister donned his own Team GB uniform as he was shown around the likes of judo training, boxing training, and table tennis.

He was also spotted at last night’s opening ceremony in Paris - one of the few people there not wearing a poncho as the heavens opened for the occasion.

“Their incredible skill and talent will inspire a new generation to take up sport in their community”, he said of the achievements of the athletes involved.