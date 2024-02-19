Harry Styles shares mints with Mick Harford in stands at Luton Town vs Man United

Harry Styles surprised Premier League fans as he made a guest appearance at Kenilworth Road on Sunday (18 February) to watch Luton Town take on Manchester United.

The Watermelon Sugar singer sat next to former Luton striker and club legend Mick Harford.

The pair could be seen sharing a packet of mints as they watched the home side slip to a 2-1 defeat.

Styles has previously suggested that he is a Manchester United fan and said former United star David Beckham was one of his inspirations when he was growing up.