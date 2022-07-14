Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Hemsworth reveals daughter ignored his advice in her Thor: Love and Thunder acting debut

10-year-old India Rose makes her acting debut in the new Marvel movie

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 14 July 2022 20:26
Comments
Thor: Hemsworth and Hiddleston

Chris isn’t the only Hemsworth to appear in the most recent Marvel release,Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Australian actor, who’s reprising his role as Thor, was joined on set by his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, in her first acting job. India plays the daughter of Gorr, a supervillain played by Christian Bale.

Despite her inexperience, Hemsworth has said that India waved off any wisdom her father attempted to offer.

“It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way’,” Hemsworth recently told a reporter.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared a photo of his daughter from the set of the first Thor film in 2011, when India was still a baby. However, her 38-year-old dad is adamant that he doesn’t want his kids to grow up in showbusiness.

Recommended

Hemsworth also talked about a particular “kissing” scene that gave India some trouble, when her character is called to kiss Gorr’s head.

“She goes, ‘No, his head’s all sticky’, because he had the prosthetic makeup and stuff. So she did a kiss and did it, like, a couple of inches away from his head”, the actor said in an interview with the Marvel website.

“I was like, you can’t use that! Christian [Bale] was laughing, we were laughing, it was great.”

Chris Hemsworth with India on set of ‘Thor’

(Instagram @chrishemsworth)

Ultimately, Hemsworth decided India was right to ignore her dad’s “nervous” advice: “And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” he said.

The new film is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also stars Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in