Chris Hemsworth reveals daughter ignored his advice in her Thor: Love and Thunder acting debut
10-year-old India Rose makes her acting debut in the new Marvel movie
Chris isn’t the only Hemsworth to appear in the most recent Marvel release,Thor: Love and Thunder.
The Australian actor, who’s reprising his role as Thor, was joined on set by his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, in her first acting job. India plays the daughter of Gorr, a supervillain played by Christian Bale.
Despite her inexperience, Hemsworth has said that India waved off any wisdom her father attempted to offer.
“It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way’,” Hemsworth recently told a reporter.
Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared a photo of his daughter from the set of the first Thor film in 2011, when India was still a baby. However, her 38-year-old dad is adamant that he doesn’t want his kids to grow up in showbusiness.
Hemsworth also talked about a particular “kissing” scene that gave India some trouble, when her character is called to kiss Gorr’s head.
“She goes, ‘No, his head’s all sticky’, because he had the prosthetic makeup and stuff. So she did a kiss and did it, like, a couple of inches away from his head”, the actor said in an interview with the Marvel website.
“I was like, you can’t use that! Christian [Bale] was laughing, we were laughing, it was great.”
Ultimately, Hemsworth decided India was right to ignore her dad’s “nervous” advice: “And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” he said.
The new film is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also stars Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies