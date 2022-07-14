Chris isn’t the only Hemsworth to appear in the most recent Marvel release,Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Australian actor, who’s reprising his role as Thor, was joined on set by his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, in her first acting job. India plays the daughter of Gorr, a supervillain played by Christian Bale.

Despite her inexperience, Hemsworth has said that India waved off any wisdom her father attempted to offer.

“It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way’,” Hemsworth recently told a reporter.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared a photo of his daughter from the set of the first Thor film in 2011, when India was still a baby. However, her 38-year-old dad is adamant that he doesn’t want his kids to grow up in showbusiness.

Hemsworth also talked about a particular “kissing” scene that gave India some trouble, when her character is called to kiss Gorr’s head.

“She goes, ‘No, his head’s all sticky’, because he had the prosthetic makeup and stuff. So she did a kiss and did it, like, a couple of inches away from his head”, the actor said in an interview with the Marvel website.

“I was like, you can’t use that! Christian [Bale] was laughing, we were laughing, it was great.”

Chris Hemsworth with India on set of ‘Thor’ (Instagram @chrishemsworth)

Ultimately, Hemsworth decided India was right to ignore her dad’s “nervous” advice: “And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” he said.

The new film is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also stars Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.