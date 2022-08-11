Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bones and All: Timothée Chalamet is a teenage cannibal in teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s new film

Chalamet last worked with Guadagnino on Call Me By Your Name

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 11 August 2022 06:42
Comments

Bones and All, teaser

The teaser trailer for Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell’s cannibal love story Bones and All has been released.

The film, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino, is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It is the coming-of-age story of cannibal lovers Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet).

The 30-second teaser reveals the first footage of Chalamet and Russell’s infatuated teen cannibals as they embark on a cross-country journey across America.

According to the synopsis, “16-year-old Maren is unable to overcome an inborn desire to eat anyone who lusts for her too much, and she has spent much of her life avoiding the consequences of this curse.

“Abandoned by her mother, Maren goes on the road in search of her father and her future.”

Recommended

The film also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz.

The screenplay is written by David Kajganich, who wrote the screenplay for two of Guadagnino’s previous films, A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, which released in 2015 and 2018.

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by,” Guadagnino told Variety of his latest movie.

“I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face.

“The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

The last time Chalamet worked with Guadagnino was for the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

Recommended

The film won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and cemented Chalamet’s reputation as one of the best actors of his generation.

Bones and All is expected to release in theatres on 23 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in