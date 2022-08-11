Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The teaser trailer for Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell’s cannibal love story Bones and All has been released.

The film, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino, is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It is the coming-of-age story of cannibal lovers Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet).

The 30-second teaser reveals the first footage of Chalamet and Russell’s infatuated teen cannibals as they embark on a cross-country journey across America.

According to the synopsis, “16-year-old Maren is unable to overcome an inborn desire to eat anyone who lusts for her too much, and she has spent much of her life avoiding the consequences of this curse.

“Abandoned by her mother, Maren goes on the road in search of her father and her future.”

The film also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz.

The screenplay is written by David Kajganich, who wrote the screenplay for two of Guadagnino’s previous films, A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, which released in 2015 and 2018.

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by,” Guadagnino told Variety of his latest movie.

“I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face.

“The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

The last time Chalamet worked with Guadagnino was for the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and cemented Chalamet’s reputation as one of the best actors of his generation.

Bones and All is expected to release in theatres on 23 November.