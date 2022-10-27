Timothée Chalamet says he was ‘blindsided’ by Dune

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Timothée Chalamet has said that he was “blindsided” by the sheer size of Dune’s production.

The 26-year-old, who starred as Paul Atreides in the 2021 sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, is set to reprise his lead role in the forthcoming sequel Dune: Part 2.

During a recent interview for Homme Girls, in conversation with Bones and All co-star Taylor Russel, Chalamet lamented about the “old school” way actors used to revive a play “every couple of years”.

“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies – revisit,” Chalamet said. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with Dune. Speaking about how cycles match life, I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was.”

He added: “And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”

Dune was released in October last year. It earned over $400m (£362m) at the box office and won six Oscars.

Part Two will tackle the second half of Herbert’s 1965 novel and continue to follow the story of Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek revenge for his family.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune’ (© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

In an interview with The Independent about the sequel, director Dennis Villeneuve said: “It will be very, very exciting to have the chance to do Part Two and finally finish what I started.”

It was recently announced that Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on 3 November, two weeks earlier than originally planned.