Timothée Chalamet says he was ‘blindsided’ by Dune
Actor will reprise his lead role in the forthcoming sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name
Timothée Chalamet has said that he was “blindsided” by the sheer size of Dune’s production.
The 26-year-old, who starred as Paul Atreides in the 2021 sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, is set to reprise his lead role in the forthcoming sequel Dune: Part 2.
During a recent interview for Homme Girls, in conversation with Bones and All co-star Taylor Russel, Chalamet lamented about the “old school” way actors used to revive a play “every couple of years”.
“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies – revisit,” Chalamet said. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with Dune. Speaking about how cycles match life, I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was.”
He added: “And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”
Dune was released in October last year. It earned over $400m (£362m) at the box office and won six Oscars.
Part Two will tackle the second half of Herbert’s 1965 novel and continue to follow the story of Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek revenge for his family.
In an interview with The Independent about the sequel, director Dennis Villeneuve said: “It will be very, very exciting to have the chance to do Part Two and finally finish what I started.”
It was recently announced that Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on 3 November, two weeks earlier than originally planned.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies