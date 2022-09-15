Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whitney Houston fans have shared their delighted reactions to the first trailer for the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The film, which is scheduled for release in December, stars British actor Naomi Ackie as the revered vocalist.

The teaser clip gives audiences their first view of the actor in the role across various moments in her life and career.

Some of the scenes include Houston’s first time on stage, the filming of The Bodyguard and the star singing the US national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.

After the release of the short video on Thursday (15 September), fans were quick to share their opinions on social media.

Early reactions have been positive, with people particularly approving of Ackie’s imitation of Houston’s speaking voice.

“Her speaking voice sounds just like Whitney Houston, THAT’S SCARY,” reads one impressed comment.

“She may not look like Whitney but she damn sure talks like her,” another fan wrote.

Elsewhere, some fans have shared their hopes that the film will honour the memory of the late “I Have Nothing” singer, who died by accidental drowning in 2012.

“I was apprehensive about this being made, but it looks classy and more of a celebratory vibe than a tragic one,” one formerly sceptical fan wrote.

Others cast in the Kasi Lemmons-directed film include Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, and Houston’s long-time mentor Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, with Tamara Tunie and Clarke Peters playing the star’s parents, Cissy and John Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody will be released in US cinemas on 21 December, with a UK release date set for 30 December.