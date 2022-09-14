Rita Ora has covered Kate Bush‘s classic song “Running Up That Hill”.

The pop star was performing at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil when she pulled out a version of the much-loved 1985 single.

“Running Up That Hill” has had a chart renaissance in recent months, due to featuring on the soundtrack to Stranger Things.

However, not everyone was impressed with Ora’s cover of the song, with a number of music fans expressing their opinions on social media.

