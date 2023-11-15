Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV’s Josie Gibson said her family think she’s “mad” after announcing her upcoming appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

That’s right, series 23 is right around the corner and amongst many other stars, the 38-year-old This Morning presenter has been officially confirmed as a campmate for this season.

After landing in Australia, Gibson tried to steer reporters away from rumours and said she was in the country for a weight loss retreat.

She later opened up about her I’m a Celebrity stint and said: "I’m really excited to be here in Australia, I have never been here before.

“What am I scared of? I’m here for a weight loss retreat so I don’t know what you’re talking about."

According to reports from The Mirror, Gibson said she has been coaching herself in the build-up to the latest series. "I have never let myself get so hungry before that I have been ‘hangry’.

“People might have to calm me down but I have been trying to build up my endurance and stamina in the run up to this,” she added.

But Gibson said she is still looking forward to "being at one with nature" and is happy to "give it a go".

The star, rose to fame after winning Big Brother in 2010 and she later became a TV presenter.

She is best known as being one of the regular co-hosts of daytime show This Morning.

The presenter said she is “feeling anxious” about her appearance on the show, telling ITV: “I keep thinking, ‘S***, I am actually doing this’. I know I have taken on challenges for This Morning in the past but I don’t know if I’ve taken on too much here. It’s all becoming very real.”

Gibson said she is “dreading the insects” most but said she can overcome this fear as she wants to “learn new things about” herself.

The mother-of-one also said “it’s going to be tough” as she is “worried about not having any contact with” her son Reggie, but said the support of her This Morning colleagues, including former contestant Alison Hammond, has been helpful.

Gibson said Hammond, who took part in 2010, has given her plenty of advice. “She has told me to try my hardest. Everyone at This Morning says I am going to love it. In fact, they are the ones who have really enticed me to do it!

“They are very supportive and I am going to miss them all,” she added.

Series 23 is set to launch on Sunday 19 November with a line-up that includes controversial ex-politician Nigel Farage, 59, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, 31, ex-EastEnder Danielle Harold, 31, and JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38, along with plenty of other celebrities.

Find the full list of contestants entering the jungle here.