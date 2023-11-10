A scared Josie Gibson screams at spiders and snakes in a resurfaced This Morning clip as it was “revealed” the presenter is heading into the jungle.

Josie, 38, has been revealed in a possible line-up for the 2023 series, with other names including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn, British politician Nigel Farage, and Frankie Dettori.

In the resurfaced clip, shown on This Morning on October 20, Josie and co-host Rylan Clark took part in a segment on creepy crawlies.

Josie tries to touch the snake but cannot bring herself to do it.

The popular reality show launches on Sunday 19 November on ITV.